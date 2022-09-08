ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
India's Rahul Gandhi aims to regain Congress' mojo on 3,500-km walk

Attempt to connect with voters meets skepticism from analysts, Modi's BJP

India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, center, on Sept. 5: He has embarked on a 3,500 km march billed as a "mass communication exercise."   © AP
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's opposition Congress party, has grabbed the national spotlight by embarking on an arduous 3,570-kilometer walk aimed at drumming up support to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) began on Wednesday and will take him from Kanyakumari, in southern Tamil Nadu, to northern Kashmir. The 52-year-old and about 100 other Congress members will walk six to seven hours a day over the course of five months, covering 12 states and two territories. Billed as a "mass communication exercise," the walkathon marks the party's longest and biggest such endeavor in decades.

