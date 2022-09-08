India's Rahul Gandhi aims to regain Congress' mojo on 3,500-km walk

NEW DELHI -- Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's opposition Congress party, has grabbed the national spotlight by embarking on an arduous 3,570-kilometer walk aimed at drumming up support to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) began on Wednesday and will take him from Kanyakumari, in southern Tamil Nadu, to northern Kashmir. The 52-year-old and about 100 other Congress members will walk six to seven hours a day over the course of five months, covering 12 states and two territories. Billed as a "mass communication exercise," the walkathon marks the party's longest and biggest such endeavor in decades.