India's deadly Manipur conflict highlights impact of internet cuts

NEW DELHI -- A court battle in the violence-wracked northeastern Indian state of Manipur has highlighted authorities' penchant for shutting down the internet, which some experts argue fuels the spread of misinformation rather than curbing it.

This past weekend, the high court in Manipur ordered a partial lifting of an internet ban that has lasted more than two months since fighting broke out between two tribal groups, the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei, in the state in early May. Well over 100 people have been killed and around 75,000 displaced by the clashes.