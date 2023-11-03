India's northeastern Manipur marks 6 months of deadly conflict

KANGPOKPI, India -- The northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Friday marks exactly six months since the eruption of ethnic conflict, with the population still bitterly divided, lives and educations disrupted, and no resolution in sight.

This week brought fresh bouts of violence, including the shooting death of a police officer from the Meitei community on Tuesday, deepening the standoff between the Kuki-Zos and Meiteis along with the state government led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).