India slams ex-Twitter chief's claims of pressure as 'outright lie'

NEW DELHI -- India's government on Tuesday rejected an accusation by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey that it threatened to shut down the microblogging platform's operations in the past, with a minister calling the claims an "outright lie."

Dorsey on Monday had accused the Indian authorities of applying heavy pressure, during an interview with a YouTube program. Although Dorsey is no longer at Twitter, which was sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion last year, the spat casts a fresh spotlight on New Delhi's complicated relationship with the company and social media in general.