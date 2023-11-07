ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
India state polls kick off, testing 'Modi magic' before national vote

Opposition Congress seeks momentum in string of five regional elections

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to ride Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to victory in key state polls just months before a general election is due. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Ken Kobayashi)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- A series of five Indian state elections began on Tuesday, the results of which will set the tone for next year's national parliamentary polls, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party will be seeking a third straight term in power.

Voting in the central state of Chhattisgarh is being held in two stages, on Tuesday and on Nov. 17. Residents of northeastern Mizoram will cast their ballots in a single vote on Tuesday, while those in Madhya Pradesh will vote on Nov. 17. Rajasthan, in the northwest, and southern Telangana will follow on Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, respectively.

