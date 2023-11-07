India state polls kick off, testing 'Modi magic' before national vote

NEW DELHI -- A series of five Indian state elections began on Tuesday, the results of which will set the tone for next year's national parliamentary polls, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party will be seeking a third straight term in power.

Voting in the central state of Chhattisgarh is being held in two stages, on Tuesday and on Nov. 17. Residents of northeastern Mizoram will cast their ballots in a single vote on Tuesday, while those in Madhya Pradesh will vote on Nov. 17. Rajasthan, in the northwest, and southern Telangana will follow on Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, respectively.