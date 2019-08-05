India to strip Kashmir of autonomy as unrest deepens

NEW DELHI -- The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that it has decided to scrap the special autonomous status given to the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir in a major development that is already having repercussions.

Provisions of Article 370 under the country's constitution -- which grants autonomy and permits only residents of the region to buy property and secure local jobs -- are being revoked through a presidential order.

"There should not be a second's delay even in scrapping Article 370," Modi's aide and Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament amid protests by opposition parties, which called the move the "murder of the Constitution."

Shah also proposed reorganization of the disputed territory under Indian control, with a plan to bifurcate it into two centrally governed regions.

The move follows days of uncertainty over Muslim-majority Kashmir, where several thousand additional Indian troops were deployed. Top local politicians were placed under house arrest, and tourists and pilgrims asked to leave the region.

Broadband services have been suspended and parts of the region are under curfew.

After the decision, Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of the region who is currently under house arrest, tweeted: "Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of [regional] leadership to reject 2-nation theory in 1947 [when the British rule ended resulting in creation of India and Pakistan] & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of [the government] to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in [the region]."

Kashmir is claimed by both India and neighboring Pakistan. Since last year, the Indian-administered region has been under the central government's direct control after Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew support for its local ally, dissolving the regional government.