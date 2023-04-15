Indian Parliament disruptions leave little time for legislating

NEW DELHI -- Indian politicians and pundits are warning about the state of the country's democratic discourse after a chaotic session of Parliament that one study suggests was among the least productive ever.

The budget session, which ran from Jan. 31 to April 6, was marred by stormy disruptions. The opposition insisted on an inquiry into the Adani Group scandal, while the ruling camp demanded that senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi apologize for sharp critiques of Indian democracy he made while visiting the U.K.