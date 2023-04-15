ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Indian Parliament disruptions leave little time for legislating

Study finds houses functioned for a fraction of scheduled hours in latest session

A study found that India's lower house functioned for less than 46 hours out of its scheduled 133 during the latest budget session, while the upper house clocked just 32 out of 130.   © Reuters
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian politicians and pundits are warning about the state of the country's democratic discourse after a chaotic session of Parliament that one study suggests was among the least productive ever.

The budget session, which ran from Jan. 31 to April 6, was marred by stormy disruptions. The opposition insisted on an inquiry into the Adani Group scandal, while the ruling camp demanded that senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi apologize for sharp critiques of Indian democracy he made while visiting the U.K.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close