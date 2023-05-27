ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Indian opposition boycott overshadows new Parliament inauguration

Modi's foes find another rallying point ahead of 2024 elections

The new Parliament building in New Delhi, pictured on May 16, is due to be inaugurated this weekend.   © Getty Images
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the country's new Parliament building on Sunday, the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment of the capital's government district. But a boycott by at least 20 opposition parties is casting a shadow on the festivities -- a microcosm of an increasingly bitter political battle ahead of next year's general elections.

The $120 million building is the heart of the Central Vista Project, Modi's initiative to move prominent institutions out of British colonial-era structures into bigger, modern facilities. The project includes the residences of the prime minister and vice president, along with 10 blocks of buildings for government ministries and departments.

