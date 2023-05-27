Indian opposition boycott overshadows new Parliament inauguration

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the country's new Parliament building on Sunday, the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment of the capital's government district. But a boycott by at least 20 opposition parties is casting a shadow on the festivities -- a microcosm of an increasingly bitter political battle ahead of next year's general elections.

The $120 million building is the heart of the Central Vista Project, Modi's initiative to move prominent institutions out of British colonial-era structures into bigger, modern facilities. The project includes the residences of the prime minister and vice president, along with 10 blocks of buildings for government ministries and departments.