Indian woman's suicide exposes plight of abused overseas brides

Mandeep Kaur's tearful video and death in New York shock community

Before her death by suicide, Mandeep Kaur posted a video in which she accused her husband of eight years of abusing her and cheating on her. (Screenshot from Twitter)
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The apparent suicide of an Indian woman in the U.S. has shocked her home country and the global South Asian community, highlighting the abuse and abandonment suffered by thousands of women accompanying their husbands overseas.

Shortly before her death in Queens, New York, on Aug. 3, Mandeep Kaur posted a video online in which she tearfully accused her husband of beating her and having extramarital affairs over eight years of marriage. Kaur, who was 30, had wed her husband in India before going with him to the U.S., according to reports.

