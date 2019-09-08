ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Indictment of justice nominee's wife puts Moon in quandary

South Korean president had aimed to quickly install longtime aide

YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei staff writer
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's plan to quickly appoint a longtime aide as justice minister appears to be in jeopardy.   © AP

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's plans to quickly install a former senior secretary as justice minister have been dealt a blow with the indictment Friday night of the nominee's wife over suspicions of improperly aiding their daughter in university admissions.

Moon has intended to put Cho Kuk in the ministerial post swiftly. But the indictment of Cho's wife, who was not arrested, has resulted in growing calls for an explanation.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed charges against the wife for allegedly forging private documents, without interviewing her, shortly before Cho's confirmation hearing at the National Assembly ended. She is a Dongyang University professor accused of faking an award certificate to help the daughter get into medical school in 2014.

Some observers had believed that Moon would install Cho as justice minister as early as Saturday. But now, even supporters of the president call the nominee's explanation inadequate. The Hankyoreh, a major liberal newspaper, criticized the prosecution's investigative methods but also said the hearing "failed to reveal the truth of the allegations" and urged Moon to weigh public opinion in making a decision.

On Saturday, the Yonhap News Agency quoted a Blue House official as saying that "time is needed to tackle the situation" and reported that Cho will be installed Sunday or Monday if Moon decides to go ahead.

The issue is shaping up as a battle pitting Moon, eager to have a close ally reform the country's justice system, against powerful prosecutors wanting to preserve the status quo.

