HUALIEN, Taiwan -- The campaign color of Kolas Yotaka, a rising star in Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is "red as a rose."

Kolas was chosen by Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president and head of the DPP, to run for the governorship of Hualien county. Her name in campaign posters is spelled in Roman letters, followed by the phrase "O wawa nu Pangcah," meaning "the child of the Amis people" in Pangcah, her native language.