Indonesia court removes barrier for Jokowi son's VP candidacy

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Monday altered a requirement for candidates running in presidential votes, paving the way for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, to potentially run in the election next year as a vice presidential nominee.

The court ruled in favor of a judicial review against a clause in the 2017 law on general elections requiring presidential and vice presidential candidates to be at least 40 years old. The lawsuit, along with several similar others filed with the court, was seen aimed at allowing Rakabuming, the 36-year-old mayor of the Central Java town of Solo, to participate in the presidential election slated for Feb. 14, 2024.