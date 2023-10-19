Ex-Jakarta governor registers first for Indonesia presidential vote

JAKARTA -- Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan submitted his application for Indonesia's 2024 presidential election on Thursday morning, becoming the first of the three presidential hopefuls to register for the February vote.

Baswedan arrived at the office of the General Elections Commission in central Jakarta along with his running mate, National Awakening Party Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar. He was also accompanied by leaders of the party coalition backing the pair and thousands of supporters waiting outside the gate.