ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia election

Ex-Jakarta governor registers first for Indonesia presidential vote

Baswedan plays Muslim card but trails Subianto, Pranowo ahead of 2024 election

Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan, right, and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, left, hand over their registration documents for Indonesia's presidential election at the General Elections Commission office in Jakarta on Oct. 19. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan submitted his application for Indonesia's 2024 presidential election on Thursday morning, becoming the first of the three presidential hopefuls to register for the February vote.

Baswedan arrived at the office of the General Elections Commission in central Jakarta along with his running mate, National Awakening Party Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar. He was also accompanied by leaders of the party coalition backing the pair and thousands of supporters waiting outside the gate.

Read Next

Latest On Indonesia election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more