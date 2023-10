JAKARTA -- Indonesian presidential hopefuls Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan submitted their applications for the 2024 presidential vote on Thursday, two of the three expected contenders for leading the world's third-largest democracy.

Pranowo, a former governor of Central Java, and his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for legal, political and security affairs, registered at the General Elections Commission (KPU) office in the afternoon.