JAKARTA -- Indonesian presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto on Sunday named President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, as his running mate ahead of his official registration for the February vote.

The announcement of the vice presidential nomination follows a recent court ruling that cleared the path for the 36-year-old Rakabuming to become a candidate. In joining Subianto's ticket, he will be running alongside his father's main rival in the last election in 2019.