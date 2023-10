JAKARTA -- Indonesian presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto on Sunday named President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, as his running mate ahead of his official registration for the February vote.

The decision teams Rakabuming with his father's main rival in the last election in 2019, injecting extra drama into the race and raising questions about where Widodo will focus his support.