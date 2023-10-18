ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia election

Who will succeed Jokowi? Indonesia to open candidate registration

Presidential hopefuls' choice of running mates draws attention; tight race expected

Term-limited Joko Widodo cannot run in Indenesia's upcoming presidential election but is nonetheless making his presence felt.   © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia is set to open on Thursday registration for February's presidential election, marking the official start of the process to select Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's successor as leader of the world's fourth-most populous nation.

As many as 204.8 million people are eligible to cast ballots on Feb. 14 in the globe's largest direct presidential vote. They also will elect national and regional lawmakers, choosing candidates from among 24 parties that have passed screenings by the General Elections Commission.

Latest On Indonesia election

