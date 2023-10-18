Who will succeed Jokowi? Indonesia to open candidate registration

JAKARTA -- Indonesia is set to open on Thursday registration for February's presidential election, marking the official start of the process to select Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's successor as leader of the world's fourth-most populous nation.

As many as 204.8 million people are eligible to cast ballots on Feb. 14 in the globe's largest direct presidential vote. They also will elect national and regional lawmakers, choosing candidates from among 24 parties that have passed screenings by the General Elections Commission.