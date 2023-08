KUALA LUMPUR -- Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the al-Qaida-linked militant group in Indonesia, is working to infiltrate political parties to gain support for its effort to establish an Islamic state in the Muslim-majority country, analysts and one former militant say.

The approach is part of a change of tactics for the group, which has in the past carried out violent attacks. Indonesia is set to hold legislative, presidential and regional elections on Feb. 14 next year.