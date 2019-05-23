Indonesia on high alert after second night of rioting in Jakarta

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's security apparatus remained on high alert on Thursday, after protests in the capital against the official results of April's presidential election turned violent for a second night running.

Parts of the main thoroughfare in Central Jakarta leading to the building of the Election Supervisory Body, where most of the demonstrations took place, remained closed. Some stations on Jakarta's new subway system were shut, companies in the area allowed employees to work from home, and the doors of a luxurious mall in central Jakarta were locked for the day.

"The concern is slowing economic activities with malls closing and offices closing even until today," said Shinta Kamdani, deputy chair of international relations at Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce, adding that smaller merchants will also be affected. "We regret this should happen as the economy is already [facing] challenges, in addition to the global turmoil," she said.

Even so, stock markets have remained unfazed, with the Jakarta Composite Index rising 1.51% in the morning session on Thursday.

The election results, announced in the early hours of Tuesday, showed a comfortable 11 percentage point win for incumbent President Joko Widodo over opponent Prabowo Subianto. This led to peaceful protests during the day on Wednesday, but the situation turned ugly again at night.

Protesters and security personnel clashed at at least three locations, the police said, with protesters hurling stones and some setting fires on the streets. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons. As of Wednesday, 257 people had been arrested.

Jakarta governor Amies Baswedan said Wednesday that six people died, but did not state whether the deaths were related to the rioting early that morning. Police have yet to confirm the cause of the deaths, but have said that 200 people were injured from the protest as of Wednesday. Unconfirmed local media reports had the number as high as 347.

The police said some of those arrested likely came from outside Jakarta, with people found carrying envelopes containing rupiah notes -- suggesting they had been paid.

They also identified some social media accounts linked to "certain groups" that have spread disinformation related to the protests. One false message that went viral allegedly showed police attacking a mosque, and others claimed security forces from mainland China took part in the Indonesian police's crackdown.

No official announcements had been made as of noon Thursday local time about casualties stemming from overnight violence on Wednesday.

Protesters clash with police in Jakarta early Wednesday. © Reuters

Widodo said Wednesday that he will "not tolerate ... will not give space to rioters who will damage" the country, and that the military and police will "take firm action in accordance with the prevailing rules of law."

Subianto, who has said his camp plans to challenge the official result at the country's Constitutional Court, also called for restraint on all sides.

"I appeal to all the people who convey their aspirations, the police, the military and all parties to exercise restraint, so as not to commit physical violence," he said Wednesday. "The violence [like] last night should never happen again."

He also posted a video on Twitter late Wednesday asking the protesters to "return to wherever you are staying" and "avoid any outlaw acts and always obey the law."

Nikkei staff writer Ismi Damayanti in Jakarta contributed to this article.