Indonesia's capital relocation set to shape 2024 presidential poll

JAKARTA -- When Anies Baswedan, a candidate for Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, said on Jan. 10 that his country's plan to relocate the capital city lacked public engagement, it sparked a firestorm of controversy.

"We did not have open, intensive and extensive conversations on why we need to establish a new capital and why we need to relocate," Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor, told a panel discussion hosted by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, when he was asked if he would support the country's plan to relocate the capital to Borneo if he became president.