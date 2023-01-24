ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Indonesia's capital relocation set to shape 2024 presidential poll

Former Jakarta governor calls out 'minimal public engagement' on Nusantara

From left: Anies Baswedan, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo: Baswedan criticized plans to move the capital but the other two are likely to push for it if one becomes the next president. (Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- When Anies Baswedan, a candidate for Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, said on Jan. 10 that his country's plan to relocate the capital city lacked public engagement, it sparked a firestorm of controversy.

"We did not have open, intensive and extensive conversations on why we need to establish a new capital and why we need to relocate," Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor, told a panel discussion hosted by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, when he was asked if he would support the country's plan to relocate the capital to Borneo if he became president.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close