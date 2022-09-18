ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Indonesia works to weaken radical Islam through education

New university aims to produce moderate Muslims, become international hub

Indonesia's International Islamic University opened in 2021 in Depok, West Java. Around 100 students are studying on the campus. (Photo by Koya Jibiki)
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- An inconspicuous yet important agenda for Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to educate moderate Muslims is getting underway as the world's most populous Muslim nation aims to get religious radicals under control and realize "unity in diversity."

The centerpiece of these efforts is the Indonesian International Islamic University, the newest national university in the country, which was established under a national strategic project led by Widodo, with the aim of providing the highest quality of Islamic education in the world.

