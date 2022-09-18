Indonesia works to weaken radical Islam through education

JAKARTA -- An inconspicuous yet important agenda for Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to educate moderate Muslims is getting underway as the world's most populous Muslim nation aims to get religious radicals under control and realize "unity in diversity."

The centerpiece of these efforts is the Indonesian International Islamic University, the newest national university in the country, which was established under a national strategic project led by Widodo, with the aim of providing the highest quality of Islamic education in the world.