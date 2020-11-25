Indonesian fisheries minister arrested on corruption charges

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's fisheries minister was arrested on corruption charges, making him the first member of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's second-term cabinet to be held over graft allegations.

Indonesian antigraft officials arrested Maritime and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo in the early hours of Wednesday upon his arrival at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on a flight from Hawaii. Officials at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said they arrested more than five people, including family members of Prabowo and ministry officials.

"He is allegedly involved in corruption in regards to issuances of export permits for lobster larvae. He is now undergoing questioning at the KPK," KPK chief Firli Bahuri told Nikkei Asia.

The agency is expected to hold a press briefing later in the day to explain details of the case.

Prabowo has stirred controversy since his entering office in October last year. He reversed a ban on lobster larvae exports introduced by his predecessor, Susi Pudjiastuti -- a popular minister for her headline grabbing policy of blowing up illegal fishing ships, including ships from China and Vietnam. She introduced the export ban in 2016 over sustainability concerns.

In July, Indonesian magazine Tempo wrote in a special report that the fisheries ministry granted permits to 30 entities to export lobster larvae -- 25 of which were dubious companies that had only been set up a few months earlier. Some of the company owners are said to be politicians.

The ministry responded by saying that the companies were granted permits because they had met requirements for lobster farming and exports.

Prabowo is one of only two members of the Gerindra Party in Widodo's cabinet. The other is the party chairman and former opposition leader, Prabowo Subianto. Subianto lost to Widodo in both the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, and currently serves as defense minister.

The minister's arrest has raised questions over the future stability of the Widodo-Subianto coalition.

Kuskridho Ambardi, political lecturer at Indonesia's Gadjah Mada University, thinks the event may play in favor of Widodo.

"It will not break the coalition, but I think the arrest will cause Gerindra to lose its bargaining position, while strengthening that of [Widodo]," Ambardi said.