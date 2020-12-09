Indonesians vote in local elections with new dynasties at stake

JAKARTA -- More than 100 million Indonesian voters are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect nine governors, 224 regents and 37 mayors across the world's third-largest democracy.

The elections may mark the birth of new political dynasties, as relatives of President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are all running for office. The country's politics have long been characterized by nepotism, and the number of dynastic candidates is about double that of polls five years ago.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's eldest son, is running for mayor in the city of Solo in the province of Central Java. The position was his father's first step to political stardom, as his success there propelled him to become governor of Jakarta then president of the country.

Gibran is almost certain to win thanks to the backing of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, which holds 30 seats in the 45-member Solo Legislative Council. His opponent is Bagyo Wahyono, a little-known local business owner running as an independent.

Widodo's son-in-law is also in the race for mayor of Medan in North Sumatra.

Jokowi, as the president is called, is known as a "man of the people" owing to his former career as a furniture exporter. He was the first president not to come from a political dynasty or the nation's elite.

But critics are now questioning whether Jokowi is trying to build his own political family; a notion he wants to dispel by distancing himself from his son and son-in-law's political ambitions while denying any claims of a Widodo dynasty.

Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, niece of Prabowo Subianto, Widodo's opponent in two presidential elections, is bidding to become the deputy mayor of South Tangerang, Banten. In the same city, Siti Nur Azizah, the daughter of Amin, is running for mayor. They will go up against each other because they have partnered with different mayoral and vice-mayoral candidates.

Hanindhito Himawan Pramono, son of Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, is running unchallenged in the race to be regent of Kediri, East Java. The position has been held by the same family for more than 20 years.

Elsewhere, the brother of the agriculture minister and nephew of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla is aiming to become the mayor of Makassar, while the sister of the manpower minister is running for vice regent of Mojokerto.

More than 100 dynastic politicians are taking part in this year's elections, up from 52 in 2015 regional polls, according to Yoes Kenawas, a doctoral candidate at Northwestern University in the U.S.

The elections were initially penciled in for September, but as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, Widodo pushed back the date to Dec. 9. While COVID-19 remains rampant -- the country is the worst hit in the region -- Widodo has dismissed calls to delay the vote further, saying that would deny the people their constitutional right to choose leaders.

"The national implications of these local elections are modest, not least as party coalitions vary. So it cannot be interpreted as a clear referendum on Jokowi or his government," Peter Mumford of Eurasia Group said in a memo. "Furthermore, key governors eyeing a presidential run in 2024 -- Anies [Baswedan] in Jakarta, Ganjar Pranowo in Central Java, and Ridwan Kamil in West Java -- will not be up for reelection this year."

However, as the country saw the recent return of controversial Islamist cleric Rizieq Shibab, "the number of politicians elected on Islamist, as opposed to pluralist, platforms will be broadly indicative of the underlying level of public support for political Islam and an important watchpoint on wider political trends that could shape the crucial 2024 presidential race," Mumford said.