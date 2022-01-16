Japan's new opposition leader Izumi faces tough balancing act

TOKYO -- On Dec. 14 last year, 47-year-old Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), met with Junya Ogawa, chair of the party's policy committee in front of bustling Yurakucho Station in central Tokyo. "I brought a pen and notepad," Izumi said. Together, dressed in warm coats, the two solicited opinions from passersby.