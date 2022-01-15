ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Previous LDP leadership elections taught Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara that being a former elite bureaucrat well-versed in policy issues does not make one a strong candidate to be prime minister.
Inside Japanese politics

Seiji Kihara: The policy guru behind Japan Prime Minister Kishida

Inspired by Margaret Thatcher, the protege also takes cues from Yoshihide Suga

Ryo Nemoto, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- On Oct. 26, five days before Japan's lower house elections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was in Higashimurayama, a Tokyo suburb, stumping for Seiji Kihara, his closest confidant. "Please help Kihara-san, whom I trust more than anyone else, win in the election," Kishida implored voters, lavishing praise on the deputy chief cabinet secretary, who was standing beside him.

