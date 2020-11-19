APEC: Xi says China has no intention of 'decoupling'

KUALA LUMPUR/SHANGHAI -- Fresh off the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal at a virtual summit hosted by Vietnam last weekend, the international spotlight turns to Malaysia, which is hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings online.

The speakers list for Thursday's APEC CEO Dialogues -- a series of speeches and discussions -- features key Asian leaders including China's Xi Jinping, Indonesia's Joko Widodo and Thailand's Prayuth Chan-ocha. The theme this year: Priorities in the aftermath of COVID-19.

China's Xi: 'Seclusion' holds countries back

President Xi Jinping gives a 20-minute speech, vowing to continue opening up the country's market in order to create a driving force for global economic growth.

"We will not reverse course or run against the historical trend by decoupling, or forming a small circle to keep others out," Xi says.

After years of tension with the U.S. during Donald Trump's presidency, which devolved into a tit-for-tat tariff war, Xi has sought to position China as an advocate of open trade and multilateralism. This continues in his APEC address: "Openness enables a country to move forward, while seclusion holds it back," he says. "In today's world, where economic globalization has become an irreversible trend, no country can develop itself by keeping its doors closed."

At the same time, Xi repeatedly emphasizes his government's new "dual circulation" economic plan centered on stoking domestic demand, while also taking advantage of international commerce. He notes that China's per capita gross domestic product has exceeded $10,000, and he says its middle-income population of over 400 million will power domestic consumption. This, he adds, will provide opportunities in the retail market worth $6 trillion this year alone.

"I am confident that the steady unleashing of the China market potential will create vast business possibilities for other countries, and this will create stronger impetus for maintaining stable growth of the global economy."

Xi also includes a plug for his Belt and Road Initiative, promising, "China will work to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with its partners, and seek greater complementarity between the development strategies and connectivity plans of regions and countries concerned."

On COVID-19, the Chinese leader argues that "all countries should act in the spirit of partnership and get through this tough time together."

The coronavirus, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has exacerbated friction between China and the U.S., as well as other governments. Xi hails his own country's performance in containing it: "Since the start of this year, facing the sudden onslaught of COVID-19, China has put people and life above everything else," he says. "The 1.4 billion Chinese people, united as one, have made a major strategic achievement in fighting the virus. We have endeavored to both contain the virus and speedily bring production and life back to normal."

By keeping the global economy open, he stresses, "we can defeat the virus at an early date and achieve robust, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth for all."

Facebook's Sandberg: 'Preserve what is best about the open internet'

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, addresses the forum with a warning against erecting "digital walls."

"We should work together to preserve what is best about the open internet, while protecting people's privacy and preventing harm," she says, calling a recent shift toward digital protectionism "self-defeating."

Sandberg presents her case in detail here, in an exclusive contribution to Nikkei Asia.

Malaysia's Muhyiddin: 'Trade and invest our way' out of the crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin opens the day's proceedings.

APEC, he says, must "trade and invest our way out" of the current economic downturn, as the grouping represents 60% of the world's gross domestic product.

"APEC assumes a central role in spearheading the post-pandemic economic recovery," the prime minister says in English. "We must come together and work constructively toward navigating the region along a path of robust, inclusive and sustainable economic recovery and growth."

Muhyiddin says the most important priority for APEC now is to "reaffirm our support and commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system."

"This is essential for our businesses, as market stability and predictability are the central pillars which ensure that trade and investment continue to flow, even during times of crisis." He goes on to defend the World Trade Organization as the "primary pathway for countries to settle their differences."

The prime minister adds two other priorities as APEC looks to set a post-2020 vision: strengthening the digital economy and promoting inclusive growth, with an emphasis on women and youth. "The pandemic," he says, "has shown all of us that technology can step in and sustain communities even when our movement is restricted."