APEC leaders call for 'free, open and predictable' trade

KUALA LUMPUR -- A "free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment" are the prescription for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum agreed Friday.

Their Putrajaya Vision, which lays the growth path ahead for the grouping over the next two decades, aims to create an "open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community" by 2040. Putrajaya is the administrative capital of Malaysia.

All APEC economic leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reached a consensus on the vision and applauded when the announcement was made at a virtual summit hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Putrajaya Vision comprises three core elements: "trade and investment," "innovation and digitalization," and "strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth."

APEC members also reached a consensus on the first leaders' declaration in three years at the end of the three-hour summit, after the Papua New Guinea gathering in 2018 failed to produce a declaration, owing to U.S.-China tensions. The 2019 summit in Chile was canceled over public unrest.