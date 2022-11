BANGKOK -- Ministers of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum issued a joint statement on Friday objecting to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, paving the way for a similar communique when the leaders meeting ends on Saturday.

The statement released by the 21 member economies -- which include the U.S. and China as well as Russia -- said there was a "discussion" on the Ukraine issue and that participants "reiterated" positions expressed elsewhere, such as at the United Nations.