ASEAN aims to put Myanmar on peace clock, stop being 'held hostage'

PHNOM PENH -- Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Friday that Myanmar's military regime needs to comply with a crisis resolution plan based on "measurable indicators" and a "specific timeline," as frustration grows over the country's protracted violence and political turmoil.

Dignitaries from the bloc gathered in Phnom Penh for their annual summit, kicking off a spate of high-profile regional conferences running through next week, including the Group of 20 summit in Bali. Besides meeting among themselves, ASEAN leaders on Friday also held talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, touching on sensitive issues such as South China Sea disputes.