ASEAN meetings begin amid Myanmar crisis, 'complex' challenges

JAKARTA -- Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries are gathering in Jakarta for a series of meetings, with the situation in Myanmar high on the agenda as the prolonged crisis divides ASEAN and continues to cause concern globally.

"We have no choice but to show that ASEAN can navigate the regional and global dynamics and continue to instill the paradigm of collaboration," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the beginning of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday, saying the task now comes "amidst more complex challenges."