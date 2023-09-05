ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
ASEAN pitches 93 projects worth $38bn at summit-related forum

Aluminum smelter, port development among offerings in 'flagship' initiative

ASEAN leaders listen to a presentation during the inaugural ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum in Jakarta on Sept. 5. (Photo courtesy of Indonesia’s presidential office)
NANA SHIBATA and ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations attended a "flagship" investment forum in Jakarta on Tuesday, pitching at least 93 projects from an aluminum smelter to port development worth $38 billion to the bloc's partner countries.

Held as part of the ASEAN Summit meetings that started on the same day, the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) is designed to mobilize public and private funding to foster more economic cooperation and development and reduce geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

