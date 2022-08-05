ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

ASEAN ramps up pressure on Myanmar after execution of activists

Southeast Asian leaders to assess prolonged crisis, says joint statement

Southeast Asian ministers met in Phnom Penh on Aug. 3. Among the attendees were, from left: Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, and Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.   © AP
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

PHNOM PENH -- Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday sought to increase pressure on crisis-hit member Myanmar, which has been accused of failing to stop violence since a military takeover last year.

In a joint communique issued two days after their meeting on Wednesday, ASEAN ministers said they "were deeply disappointed by the limited progress and lack of commitment of the Naypyitaw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the five-point consensus."

