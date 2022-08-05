ASEAN ramps up pressure on Myanmar after execution of activists

PHNOM PENH -- Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday sought to increase pressure on crisis-hit member Myanmar, which has been accused of failing to stop violence since a military takeover last year.

In a joint communique issued two days after their meeting on Wednesday, ASEAN ministers said they "were deeply disappointed by the limited progress and lack of commitment of the Naypyitaw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the five-point consensus."