ASEAN stresses freedom of over-flight above South China Sea: draft

HANOI -- Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at Friday’s summit sought to stress the importance of “freedom of navigation over-flight” over the South China Sea, according to a draft of the chairman’s statement seen by Nikkei. The statement is a strong message against China, which has not ruled out setting an air defense identification zone over the area.

The summit, hosted by Vietnam and held via videoconference, came amid increasingly aggressive moves by Beijing to strengthen its effective control over the region as the coronavirus pandemic leaves other countries' hands full.

The draft statement, dated Tuesday, says: “We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea.”

An air defense identification zone is an airspace in which the identification of aircraft is performed in the interest of national security, which is used to decide whether the air force will scramble aircraft to intercept an intruder. China in 2013 announced its ADIZ over a vast area in the East China Sea.

China has been claiming its sovereignty over most areas of the South China Sea. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during Monday’s press conference that “every country has the right to establish an ADIZ and to decide whether to establish an ADIZ based on the intensity of the threats it faces in air defense security.”

“In the light of the air security threats China faces above relevant waters of the South China Sea, China will carefully and prudently study the relevant issue taking into account all factors,” he said, implying the possibility of setting such a zone over the South China Sea in the future.

The draft statement also stated the ASEAN members’ growing concerns on "the land reclamations, recent developments and serious incidents" in the South China Sea, without naming China, saying that these activities "have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region."

This year’s ASEAN chair Vietnam has a more hard-line stance toward China than other members of the bloc. The words "serious incidents" were not used in the previous summit statement chaired by Thailand.

The ASEAN and China have been negotiating the code of conduct in the sea, which was supposed to conclude by 2021. The draft statement also emphasized the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the negotiations.

The ASEAN holds summits twice a year. The leaders were supposed to gather in April, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The leaders also discussed the economic recovery from the pandemic and long-term immunity, including establishment of a regional pandemic fund as well as possibility of setting “ASEAN travel corridor” arrangements that would allow essential cross-border travel to resume.

Kentaro Iwamoto in Singapore contributed to this story.