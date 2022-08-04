ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

ASEAN struggles to find way forward on Myanmar crisis

Malaysia proposes banning Myanmar's military appointees from bloc meetings

Southeast Asia's top diplomats shake hands during the opening ceremony of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug. 3.   © AP
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

PHNOM PENH -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded their meeting on Wednesday without an agreement on how to push member Myanmar into enacting a crisis resolution plan.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a political crisis since the military takeover in February 2021, with over 2,100 people killed and nearly 12,000 still detained under the regime's crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. ASEAN and Myanmar's military chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing last year agreed on a "five-point consensus" peace plan, but little progress has been made on enacting the proposal.

