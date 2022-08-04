ASEAN struggles to find way forward on Myanmar crisis

PHNOM PENH -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded their meeting on Wednesday without an agreement on how to push member Myanmar into enacting a crisis resolution plan.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a political crisis since the military takeover in February 2021, with over 2,100 people killed and nearly 12,000 still detained under the regime's crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. ASEAN and Myanmar's military chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing last year agreed on a "five-point consensus" peace plan, but little progress has been made on enacting the proposal.