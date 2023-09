JAKARTA -- Leaders from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations kicked off summit meetings on Tuesday in Jakarta, testing the 10-nation bloc's ability to respond quickly during crises amid escalating U.S.-China tension and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, this year's chair of the bloc, said that future challenges are "getting tougher" amid geopolitical tensions across the world.