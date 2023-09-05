ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
ASEAN summit to open amid tensions over new China territorial map

Biden skips regional platform; Cambodia's Hun Manet makes diplomatic debut

The Myanmar crisis and the South China Sea disputes are among the top agenda at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
TSUBASA SURUGA, ISMI DAMAYANTI and NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Leaders from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will kick off summit meetings on Tuesday in Jakarta, testing the 10-nation bloc's ability to respond quickly during crises amid escalating U.S.-China tension and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The three days of talks will see a series of high-profile meetings including the East Asia Summit, which draws a broader group of leaders from regional powers such as Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The meetings will also highlight the diplomatic debut of Cambodia's new Prime Minister Hun Manet, who last month succeeded his father, Hun Sen.

