ASEAN urges cool heads on South China Sea as summit ends

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded its three-day summit on Thursday, calling on all parties to exercise self-restraint in the disputed South China Sea, while bloc chair and Indonesian President Joko Widodo lamented the lack of progress on resolving the crisis in Myanmar.

Indonesia's post-summit chair's statement called for resolving tensions in the South China Sea -- where China's sweeping claims overlap with those of several ASEAN states -- in accordance with international law. It also stressed that countries should avoid conduct that could escalate the situation.