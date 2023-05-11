ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

ASEAN urges cool heads on South China Sea as summit ends

Indonesia's Jokowi laments 'no significant progress' on Myanmar crisis

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and delegates attend a sideline meeting during the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 11.   © Reuters
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded its three-day summit on Thursday, calling on all parties to exercise self-restraint in the disputed South China Sea, while bloc chair and Indonesian President Joko Widodo lamented the lack of progress on resolving the crisis in Myanmar.

Indonesia's post-summit chair's statement called for resolving tensions in the South China Sea -- where China's sweeping claims overlap with those of several ASEAN states -- in accordance with international law. It also stressed that countries should avoid conduct that could escalate the situation.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close