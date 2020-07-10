ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

Japan looks to reopen business travel with 10 more Asian economies

Australia suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong

Pence says US to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok

Indonesia says trade, investment deal with Australia takes effect

International relations

Abe and Morrison share concern over Hong Kong security law

Japan and Australia seek to resume business travel between countries

Many countries fear Beijing's new security law covering Hong Kong will be used to crack down on pro-democracy activists and critics of the mainland government.   © Reuters
YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison expressed deep concerns over China's sweeping national security law covering Hong Kong as the two leaders held a virtual summit Thursday.

The law represents "a significant step back for the 'one country, two systems' framework," which is designed to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy from mainland China, Abe said during their roughly 100-minute meeting.

Both prime ministers cited worries that the new security law will undermine Hong Kong's freedoms. Morrison announced Thursday that Australia would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and enact measures to attract people from the city.

The leaders also strongly opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas. The comments likely came in response to Beijing's increased activities in those waters.

Abe and Morrison discussed the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to continue talks on resuming business travel between the countries. Japan and Australia will promote bilateral cooperation on developing and conducting clinical trials for new treatments.

Furthermore, the leaders agreed that a swift investigation was needed on whether the World Health Organization responded appropriately to the outbreak during its early stages.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close