12 US service members killed in attacks near Kabul airport

WASHINGTON -- Twelve members of the U.S. military were among those killed in bomb attacks Thursday that took place outside the Kabul international airport, an American general told a news conference.

The announcement by Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, comes after an earlier statement in which Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said "a number of U.S. service members" had been killed.

"A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," he said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured."

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in this month, Afghans desperate to leave the country have thronged the airport and its surroundings. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to withdraw U.S. troops aiding with evacuations by Tuesday.

Thursday's attack involved at least two explosions near the international airport amid mass evacuations, the U.S. Defense Department said.

A Taliban official said at least 13 were killed, including children, Reuters reports. Roughly 60 wounded were receiving emergency care in Kabul. A BBC report put the death toll over 60, including U.S. service members.

Three U.S. officials said the blasts appear to have been caused by a suicide attack, CNN reports.

"Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief."

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Thursday instructed American citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and its gates at this time. It is unclear who was responsible for the blasts, though the Biden administration has been bracing for the possibility of an attack at or near the Kabul airport by terror groups like the Islamic State.

Japan has deployed three Self-Defense Forces planes to airlift Japanese nationals and Afghan staffers from the embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Dozens of Foreign Ministry and SDF members are believed to be at the Kabul airport facilitating the two-day mission through Friday.

"We have not received any information that SDF members on the ground have been hurt," an SDF spokesperson told Nikkei.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26. The explosion went off where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. © AP

Crowds of people show their documents to U.S. troops outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26. © Reuters