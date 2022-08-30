A year after U.S. exit, Afghanistan faces 'worst case scenario'

NEW YORK -- One year after the final U.S. military plane left Kabul to end America's 20-year presence in Afghanistan, the country is facing a devastating food crisis and a sputtering economy, leaving the international community struggling to find a way to give aid without supporting the Taliban.

"The situation in Afghanistan is worse than actually some of the more dire predictions a year ago," said Annie Pforzheimer, a retired U.S. diplomat who served as acting deputy assistant secretary of state for Afghanistan and as the deputy chief of mission at the American embassy in Kabul.