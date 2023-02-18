ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Afghanistan turmoil

Afghan women, children in Pakistan jails spotlight refugee policy

Experts see Islamabad-Kabul tensions behind stricter approach

A jail in Karachi: Many vulnerable Afghan refugees, including women and children, await deportation after being arrested by Pakistani police. (Photo by Jamaima Afridi)
JAMAIMA AFRIDI and KANIKA GUPTA, Contributing writers | Pakistan

KARACHI/BERLIN -- Afghan refugee Nilofer came to Pakistan in hopes of seeking treatment for a kidney problem. Instead, the 38-year-old had been incarcerated in a Karachi jail for almost three months, she told Nikkei Asia during a visit to the facility in January.

"I have suffered from horrible kidney pain that has gotten worse since I came here," she said. "The authorities took me to the clinic, but they only did some tests and gave me a painkiller. They didn't even tell me what is wrong with me."

