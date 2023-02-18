Afghan women, children in Pakistan jails spotlight refugee policy

KARACHI/BERLIN -- Afghan refugee Nilofer came to Pakistan in hopes of seeking treatment for a kidney problem. Instead, the 38-year-old had been incarcerated in a Karachi jail for almost three months, she told Nikkei Asia during a visit to the facility in January.

"I have suffered from horrible kidney pain that has gotten worse since I came here," she said. "The authorities took me to the clinic, but they only did some tests and gave me a painkiller. They didn't even tell me what is wrong with me."