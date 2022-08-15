ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Afghanistan turmoil

Afghan women still facing difficulties, one year on

Refugees' plight continues even after fleeing Taliban-controlled homeland

An Afghan woman who fled to Iran stands in front of her house. Many Afghan women live under hardship abroad. (Photo by Tala Taslimi)
MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writer | Afghanistan

ISTANBUL -- Many Afghan women have fled abroad since the Taliban took control of the whole country on Aug. 15 last year and restricted women's right to work and get education under their strict interpretation of Islamic law. But even after seeking refuge in neighboring countries, the women's plight still continues.

Furuzan, a 47-year-old mother who now lives in Istanbul, does nothing but cry every day worrying about her daughter, who is still in Afghanistan. Her daughter graduated from high school, but her hope of going to university was dashed after the Taliban takeover. Furuzan herself is also struggling in Turkey, as her Turkish is poor and she cannot find a job.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close