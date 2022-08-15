Afghan women still facing difficulties, one year on

ISTANBUL -- Many Afghan women have fled abroad since the Taliban took control of the whole country on Aug. 15 last year and restricted women's right to work and get education under their strict interpretation of Islamic law. But even after seeking refuge in neighboring countries, the women's plight still continues.

Furuzan, a 47-year-old mother who now lives in Istanbul, does nothing but cry every day worrying about her daughter, who is still in Afghanistan. Her daughter graduated from high school, but her hope of going to university was dashed after the Taliban takeover. Furuzan herself is also struggling in Turkey, as her Turkish is poor and she cannot find a job.