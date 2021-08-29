Biden: Afghanistan terror attack likely in next 24-36 hours

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that a terrorist attack in Afghanistan was highly likely in the next day and a half and that he had given orders to prioritize force protection.

"This morning, I met with my national security team in Washington and my commanders in the field," the president said.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," he said. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

The president and his national security team also discussed the drone strike they conducted against an Islamic State attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan on Friday.

"This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," Biden said in the statement. "Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Saturday that the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The remains of 13 American troops killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, known as ISIS-K, were also on their way to the U.S., the Pentagon said.