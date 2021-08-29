ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Afghanistan turmoil

Biden: Afghanistan terror attack likely in next 24-36 hours

US president vows to launch more strikes on Islamic State targets

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Aug. 28 that the situation in Kabul "continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high."   © AP
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia chief desk editor | Afghanistan

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that a terrorist attack in Afghanistan was highly likely in the next day and a half and that he had given orders to prioritize force protection.

"This morning, I met with my national security team in Washington and my commanders in the field," the president said.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," he said. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

The president and his national security team also discussed the drone strike they conducted against an Islamic State attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan on Friday.

"This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," Biden said in the statement. "Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Saturday that the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The remains of 13 American troops killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, known as ISIS-K, were also on their way to the U.S., the Pentagon said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more