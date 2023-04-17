ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Afghanistan turmoil

China, Russia, Pakistan, others push Afghan Taliban on terrorism

At Uzbekistan meeting, wary neighbors display unity against spillover threats

Representatives from across the region meet at the fourth Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan meeting, held in Uzbekistan on April 13. (Photo courtesy of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- Frustrated over the Taliban's reluctance to take action against an array of militants, including a strengthening Islamic State group, Afghanistan's neighbors have resolved to come up with a joint strategy to counter security threats emanating from the country.

Uzbekistan hosted ministerial meetings late last week in Samarkand, attended by representatives of China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The Taliban's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also attended despite a travel ban under the United Nations Security Council's sanctions.

