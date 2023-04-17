China, Russia, Pakistan, others push Afghan Taliban on terrorism

ISLAMABAD -- Frustrated over the Taliban's reluctance to take action against an array of militants, including a strengthening Islamic State group, Afghanistan's neighbors have resolved to come up with a joint strategy to counter security threats emanating from the country.

Uzbekistan hosted ministerial meetings late last week in Samarkand, attended by representatives of China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The Taliban's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also attended despite a travel ban under the United Nations Security Council's sanctions.