Afghanistan turmoil

'Everyone has a dream': Inside one Afghan family's struggle

A malnourished daughter highlights worsening poverty crisis as winter looms

Ruqia with her mother and father, Massouma and Hussein, on Nov. 12: The girl's health has improved since Nikkei Asia met the family in late October. (Photo by Andrew North)
ANDREW NORTH, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

MAZAR-I SHARIF, Afghanistan -- Ruqia is painfully thin and weak, but her health has improved since Nikkei Asia met her in late October, when she was close to starvation. She manages a whispered greeting of "Salam aleikum" to her visitors as her parents Massouma and Hussein look on. Sitting upright on a blanket spread over a cement step, she warms herself in the sun, watching her 4-year-old brother chase an irritated chicken around the family's small yard.

