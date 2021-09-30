ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Afghanistan turmoil

Foreign militant numbers rise in Kashmir for first time in 2 years

Fears over possible attacks grow following Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Indian security forces patrol in Srinagar on Sept. 18: More foreign militants have infiltrated into the Kashmir region since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August.   © Getty Images
SAMAAN LATEEF, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The number of foreign militants is rising in Indian administered Kashmir for the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government scrapped the region's limited autonomy in 2019, forcing New Delhi to adjust to a shifting geopolitical environment following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August.

Many of the foreign fighters crossing into Kashmir are affiliated with Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), groups based in Pakistan that have been fighting together with the Haqqani network, a Taliban faction, in Afghanistan. They are entering northern Kashmir from Pakistan, an Indian police official in Srinagar told Nikkei Asia.

According to the latest Indian police data seen by Nikkei, 50 foreign militants, mostly from Pakistan's Punjab Province and tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, have infiltrated since July and are active in northern Kashmir, which is a part of India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of active foreign militants tracked in Kashmir peaked in 2018, at 143, falling to 138 in 2019 and to just 23 last year, according to data from India's Ministry of Home Affairs. The decline in foreign fighters reflected tighter security in India in the run-up to abolition of the region's semi-autonomous status in August 2019. During that period, hundreds of ill trained local militants were killed in gunbattles with Indian troops.

But the trend seems to be reversing with the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

"There has been a surge in infiltration, yet it's early days. JeM and LeT will get rejuvenated after finishing off in Afghanistan," a senior Indian security official responsible for counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir, told Nikkei on condition of anonymity. "There could be a tactical shift in militancy, but a strategic change would take a little bit more time," he added. The official predicted there will be "more militant boots on the ground" in the region as "changes in weaponry and consistency in attacks would signal a strategic shift."

After the defeat of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in 1989, Islamist militants from various countries entered Kashmir to fight for the region's independence from India. There are growing fears among Indian officials, politicians and experts that Kashmir will see similar infiltration again. Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, recently discussed with army and police officers the need to tighten security along border with Pakistan.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the U.S.-based Wilson Center, said that although he believes LeT and JeM have not cooperated with the Taliban on many operations inside Afghanistan in recent years, they have had a presence in the country.

"The Haqqanis, being the powerful and influential force that they are within the militant networks of the region, have links to many groups, including those that target India," and many regional militants, including those with Kashmir in their crosshairs, have been "galvanized by the Taliban takeover [in Afghanistan]," Kugelman said.

Ram Madhav, a senior member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who was also responsible for the party's Kashmir affairs until last year, was among the first in India to warn of a Taliban spillover into Kashmir. In a recent tweet, he claimed that the Taliban have trained over 30,000 "mercenaries," and that the group's "leadership [will] now deploy them elsewhere."

"India [should] brace up for serious security challenges. ... The immediate threat is [for] India," Madhav tweeted soon after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The spike in the number of foreign militants in Kashmir has also raised fears of more attacks on pro-New Delhi politicians in the territory. On Aug. 22, militants lobbed a grenade at a local politician, Narinder Kaur, in Shrakwara-Wagoora in northern Kashmir. "I am scared to move out of my house since then," Kaur said.

Shesh Paul Vaid, former director-general of the police for the Kashmir region, said there are concerns that a spillover of the Taliban into Kashmir will further stretch India's armed forces, which are already facing a likely two-front war with China and Pakistan.

"The LeT and JeM have strong links with [the] Haqqani network, which is traditionally anti-India, and that can have an impact on Kashmir. Their presence can lead to high-profile attacks in Kashmir and the rest of India," said Vaid, who in 1999 supervised the release of JeM leader Masood Azhar and his two associates from a local jail after an Indian plane was hijacked to Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Adding to the concerns, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen earlier this month said in an interview with the BBC: "As Muslims, we also have a right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more