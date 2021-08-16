ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Parts of Kandahar in flames as fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces intensify on Aug. 12.   © AP
Afghanistan turmoil

In Pictures: Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Militants gain control after Afghan president flees

KEN KOBAYASHI, Nikkei Asia photo editor | Afghanistan

TOKYO -- Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Aug. 15 and President Ashraf Ghani fled the Afghan capital for Tajikistan, capping the militants' lightning push for power. Here are some scenes from Afghanistan to Washington.

  © AFP/Jiji

Taliban fighters on a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on Aug. 15.

  © AP

An Afghan girl receives medical care at the International Committee of the Red Cross rehabilitation center after being injured in the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kabul on Aug. 10.

 

 

  © EPA/Jiji

Taliban militants display their flag after taking control of Jalalabad, in Nangarhar province on Aug. 15.

  © AP

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 15 after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

  © AP

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul on Aug. 15.

  © AFP/Jiji

Afghans gather at the tarmac of Kabul airport on Aug. 16, hoping to flee the country.

  © WhiteHouse/Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden in a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to get updates on the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan on Aug. 16.

  © Getty Images

Afghans line up at AZIZI Bank to withdraw their savings as a credit crisis mounts.

  © Ministry Of Defence /AP

British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in the Afghan capital of Kabul to assist in flying home British nationals and others on Aug. 15.

  © AP

Afghans who had fled their homes in the north due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, take refuge in a public park in Kabul on Aug. 13.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more