ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Afghanistan turmoil

Pakistan cracks down on food smuggling to Afghanistan

Islamabad targets black market between crisis-hit neighbors to ease inflation

People gather to receive sacks of free flour at a distribution point in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 30. The government blames smugglers for compromising its efforts to ease food shortages.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is clamping down on the smuggling of flour and other commodities for sale on the black market in war-torn Afghanistan, aiming to alleviate its own food insecurity and inflation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this month ordered stronger countermeasures at a meeting to review the smuggling of flour, wheat, sugar and fertilizer, all of which were declared essential items by the Federal Board of Revenue (FRB) soon afterward. The prime minister also directed the state-run space agency to provide real-time satellite imagery of the country's borders and movement data to help curb illegal trade.

Read Next

Latest On Afghanistan turmoil

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close