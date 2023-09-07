ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Afghanistan turmoil

Pakistan shuts Afghanistan crossing as deadly clashes raise tensions

Four Pakistani soldiers, 12 militants and several civilians reported killed

Stranded trucks are seen during an earlier closing of the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan in February.   © AP
| Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) -- Pakistan closed a key northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire Wednesday, while elsewhere near the border in northern Pakistan clashes killed four Pakistani soldiers and 12 militants, authorities said.

Separately, mortar fire hit a house in Pakistan near the Afghan border, killing five Pakistanis -- a mother and her four children. It was not immediately clear who fired the mortar and police were investigating the attack in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities said.

