Taliban tightens iron grip 1st month in power

NEW DELHI -- In the first month since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban have taken steps to curtail freedoms and impose their unchallenged authority on the country.

The Taliban said Tuesday they will suspend the constitution put in place by the previous government and revive parts of a charter that was last valid in 1973. The constitutional monarchy that ruled at the time granted the king paramount authority.

This change appears designed to give broad powers to the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, until a new constitution is crafted. There are concerns that women will face new restrictions on employment and education.

The Taliban's brand of authoritarianism is already on display in central Daykundi Province, where land and homes have been repossessed by force.

"The Taliban declared that this place is their land, and around 700 families have been forced to relocate," one person said. The plundering could affect as many as 3,000 families, according to the source.

In Afghanistan's agricultural regions, the Taliban have started taxing farmers a portion of their harvests.

Under the banner of Islamic fundamentalism, the Taliban are rolling back freedoms. In certain regions, women are banned from owning mobile phones or going outdoors without being escorted by a male or a family member. Women who do leave the home are required to wear hijabs. Men are forbidden from shaving at barbershops or getting Western-style haircuts, local media report.

The Taliban initially pledged to guarantee the rights of women and the safety of citizens.

The international community so far has been unwilling to recognize the Taliban as leaders of a sovereign state, and the future of the government remains uncertain. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, made up of eight countries including India and Pakistan, canceled a Sept. 25 meeting. Pakistan wanted to let the Taliban represent Afghanistan at the conference, but other members balked at the idea, according to Indian media.